Liberia: A Plea to Establish Testing Center in Tappita to Avoid Uncontrollable Spread of COVID-19 in Nimba

Nimba has the population of nearly half a million people, thus making it Liberia's second largest populated county next to Montserrado. Liberia's second largest referral hospital, the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital is in Tappita, Nimba County.

Health authorities at the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital in Tappita reported on April 3, 2020 that a 42-year-old man died as a result of the coronavirus, registering the first case of the virus in Nimba.

Nimba, particularly Tappita, recently recorded her second new case of the coronavirus on April 18, 2020 with the patient a local journalist.

The hospital, on its official Facebook page reported that, "he was discharged to go home under an agreement that he will self-isolate until the Covid-19 test result return".

The decision of the hospital has ignited huge fear and caused the citizens of Tappita and surrounding communities to feel panic, expressing concerns that the patient has already infested more people in the two- day waiting period because he returned to work and interacted with family and close friends.

With many in quarantine and the contacts yet to be traced and quarantined for the first and second cases being estimated at close to 100 persons, the Jackson F. Doe Hospital, the second largest referral hospital in the country is still transporting specimens to Monrovia for testing, taking about three days to return results.

The question is, will the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute continue to allow JFD to transport specimens for about 100 persons?

Health experts have stressed that more testing of people is crucial to curbing further spread of the COVID 19.

Dr. Fallah has frequently emphasized the need for "more testing" in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

With the NPHIL boss' disclosure that the government is considering setting up more "drive through testing centers" and the possibility of starting a mobile testing facility soon, is the reason why I am appealing for the establishment of testing center at the Jackson F. Doe Hospital. Without more test, isolation, and treatment, Nimba and southeastern Liberia are poised for a rapid spread of COVID 19 at an uncontrollably rate.

There is a need for one testing center in Tappita to enable the Jackson F. Doe Hospital conduct a fast COVID 19 testing exercise in Tappita and its surroundings to allow the hospital to trace, isolate and treat patients. The hospital's disclosure through its Facebook page that "due to the lack of Covid-19 testing Center at the Country's second largest hospital which is providing referral services to Liberia's largest health region up to Maryland and Grand Kru counties, poses threat to our health workers including doctors, nurses and laboratory staff to have treated him on clinical basis".

To win the war against the coronavirus, we need to prioritize where the need is most and act fast. Decentralizing the testing system is vital. Nimba has 462,026 population with large members of the population still living in denial. There is a high risk of an uncontrollable spread of the virus if the NPHIL does not act and act fast. It is my plead.