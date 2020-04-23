Cameroon: Morning Meals - Struggle for Breakfast

opinion

It is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it is usually the first casualty of rushed mornings and scrambles to get to work. Most at times when the alarm sounds, you jump out of bed panicked. You are late and frantically trying to make up for lost time. You want to get out of the house as soon as possible. Once again, you have missed breakfast. This is the situation where most Douala city dwellers fine themselves almost daily. In addition, early in the morning you fine people rushing to work with bread in their hands, others eat while walking a good number eat in the taxi. For others they stop over at roadside restaurants to get their breakfast before stating their day. As the "most important meal of the day", and there is good reason for this. It's the first meal that literally "breaks" the overnight "fast". Having breakfast gives your body and brain the fuel it needs to start the day. Eating breakfast has shown to contribute to a healthy weight, as well as reduced weight gain over time. When you skip breakfast, you are more likely to over eat later in the day to satisfy hunger cravings. Eating breakfast also helps with brain function, attention span, concentration and memory, and can even reduce irritability and tiredness. And it doesn't end there, having a balanced and nourishing breakfast improves your body's ability to intake key nutrients such as Vitamin D, potassium, calcium and fibre. But, breakfast usually falls victim to the rush of waking up and getting the day started. Joel Ayouba said he hardly takes breakfast at home as such he buys breakfast beside his office. "If I have to eat at home I will be late for work. Most often I buy and eat in the office", he told CT. Meanwhile Onana Katie said she hardly take breakfast due to time constrain, she told CT that she was still to come out with a strategy to make sure she takes her breakfast every day. Because of the quest for breakfast, there is an increasing number of roadside restaurants within the Douala municipality.