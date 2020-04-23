Cameroon: COVID-19 - Measures to Prevent, Punish Risky Behaviour

analysis

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, the government has constantly assessed the situation amongst which some 20 measures under implementation. 13 of these measures were taken on March 17, 2020 and seven additional measures on April 9, 202

Borders Closed

Cameroon's land, air and sea borders were closed since March 18, 2020. Consequently, all passenger flights from abroad were suspended, with the exception of cargo flights and vessels transporting consumer products and essential goods and materials, whose stopover times will be limited and supervised: Cameroonians who wish to come back home should contact the country's diplomatic representations.

Visas To Cameroon Suspended

The issuance of entry visas to Cameroon at the various airports shall be suspended.

School Closed

All public and private training establishments of the various levels of education, from nursery school to higher education, including vocational training centres and professional schools, will be closed.

Public Gathering

Gatherings of more than fifty (50) persons are prohibited throughout the national territory.

Sporting Competitions

School and university competitions, like the FENASSCO and University games are postponed.

Entertainment Centres Closed

Under the supervision of administrative authorities, bars, restaurants and entertainment spots will be systematically closed from 6 p.m.

Number of People in Shops

A system for regulating consumer flow will be set up in markets and shopping centres.

Urban and Inter-urban travels

Urban and inter-urban travel should only be undertaken in cases of extreme necessity.

Overloading

Drivers of buses, taxis and motorbikes are urged to avoid overloading: law enforcement officers will ensure they comply.

Health and Hotel Facilities

Private health facilities, hotels and other lodging facilities, vehicles and specific equipment necessary for the implementation of the COVID-19 pandemic response plan in Cameroon may be requisitioned as required, by competent authorities.

Preference To Electronic Communication

Public administrations shall give preference to electronic communications and digital tools for meetings likely to bring together more than ten (10) people.

Missions Abroad

Missions abroad of members of Government and public and para-public sector employees are hereby suspended.

Respect for Hygiene Measures

The public is urged to strictly observe the hygiene measures recommended by the World Health Organization, including regular hand washing with soap, avoiding close contact such as shaking hands or hugging, and covering the mouth when sneezing.

General Wearing of Mask

The general wearing of masks, from Monday 13 April 2020, in all spaces open to the public. The Minister of Industry was been instructed to publish the technical standards and specifications for the mass production of these masks locally.

Production of Protective Items

The local production of medicines, protective masks, and hand sanitizers, by competent national institutions, under the supervision of the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health.

Special Treatment Centres

The establishment of specialized treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in all regional capitals, following the field hospital model, to receive patients in case of a peak of the epidemic, and to allow hospitals to operate normally.

Screening of Covid-19

Intensification of the COVID-19 screening campaign, with the collaboration of Centre Pasteur and its branches, as well as other relevant health institutions. Emphasis will be laid on already identified affected areas.

Communication Campaigns

Intensification of the awareness-raising campaign in urban and rural areas, both in the two official languages and in local languages, through complementary channels of communication to be defined by the Minister of Communication, with the support of administrative, municipal, traditional and religious authorities.

Economy Activities

The continuation of activities essential to the economy, in strict compliance with the directives of 17 March 2020 and the measures recommended by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the disease.

People On Confinement

The systematic sanctioning of any breach of the restriction and confinement imposed on persons at risk. These are difficult but necessary measures to ensure the protection of each and every one and to limit the spread of this pandemic. In case of need, the public is invited to call the toll-free number 1510 set up for the mobilization of rescue teams. The Government calls on the public not to panic, but to show discipline, solidarity and a sense of responsibility at a time when the whole world is going through difficult times.