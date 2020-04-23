Zimbabwe: Suspected COVID-19 Case in Karoi

Karoi District Hospital is currently isolating a patient with COVID-19 symptoms, according to Acting District Medical Officer for Hurungwe, Dr Charles Mupfururirwa.

Mashonaland West Provincial Medical Director, Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro yesterday told 263Chat that the patient started showing signs of COVID-19 was travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Harare and has been admitted at the hospital since Sunday.

"Tests were done on the suspected patient and we are now awaiting CPR confirmatory results from the Microbiological Laboratory in Harare," Nyamayaro said.

Dr Mupfururirwa said the patient exhibited Covid-19 symptoms which were accompanied by fever and high temperatures.

"The patient is currently admitted at the hospital as we wait for CPR confirmatory test, but his temperature is varying daily," he said.

"We can only conclude that the patient is Covid-19 positive after tests," he added.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa who also chairs the provincial task force team on Covid-19 emphasised the need for people to exhibit high levels of adherence to the lockdown regulations.

She also said people should not panic but continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations.