Zimbabwe: Suspected COVID-19 Case in Karoi

22 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Karoi District Hospital is currently isolating a patient with COVID-19 symptoms, according to Acting District Medical Officer for Hurungwe, Dr Charles Mupfururirwa.

Mashonaland West Provincial Medical Director, Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro yesterday told 263Chat that the patient started showing signs of COVID-19 was travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Harare and has been admitted at the hospital since Sunday.

"Tests were done on the suspected patient and we are now awaiting CPR confirmatory results from the Microbiological Laboratory in Harare," Nyamayaro said.

Dr Mupfururirwa said the patient exhibited Covid-19 symptoms which were accompanied by fever and high temperatures.

"The patient is currently admitted at the hospital as we wait for CPR confirmatory test, but his temperature is varying daily," he said.

"We can only conclude that the patient is Covid-19 positive after tests," he added.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa who also chairs the provincial task force team on Covid-19 emphasised the need for people to exhibit high levels of adherence to the lockdown regulations.

She also said people should not panic but continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.