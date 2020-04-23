Tanzania Government Postpones 2020 Form Six Exams Indefinitely

23 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's ministry of education has postponed the Advanced Certificate for Secondary Examinations Education until further notice due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Leonard Akwilapo on April 22, 2020 responded to questions from parents and form six students about their fate over final exams that were set to begin early May.

According to the 2020 Advanced Certificate for Secondary Examinations (ACSEE) timetable, Form Six candidates were supposed to begin the exams on May 4, 2020 starting with General studies in the morning.

Recently, parents and students have been struggling to find out whether the ACSEE will continue as planned or not as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has since led to the closure of all schools and colleges to contain further spread of the virus.

Speaking to the The Citizen , Dr Akwilapo made it clear that all examinations will have to wait until further notice.

"The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has distributed letters to all regional and district administrative secretaries and to all public and private schools, notifying them on the cancellation of all examinations in the country until it is re-announced," he said.

Also Read

Two cats in New York become first pets to test positive of coronavirus in the US

Total acquires Tullow's entire interests in Uganda's lake Albert project for S575 million

Covid-19 crisis not ending any time soon, says WHO

Instead, Dr Akwilapo urged students to keep on learning at home for their own good as the government strives to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.