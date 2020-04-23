Tanzania Government Postpones 2020 Form Six Exams Indefinitely

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's ministry of education has postponed the Advanced Certificate for Secondary Examinations Education until further notice due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Leonard Akwilapo on April 22, 2020 responded to questions from parents and form six students about their fate over final exams that were set to begin early May.

According to the 2020 Advanced Certificate for Secondary Examinations (ACSEE) timetable, Form Six candidates were supposed to begin the exams on May 4, 2020 starting with General studies in the morning.

Recently, parents and students have been struggling to find out whether the ACSEE will continue as planned or not as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has since led to the closure of all schools and colleges to contain further spread of the virus.

Speaking to the The Citizen , Dr Akwilapo made it clear that all examinations will have to wait until further notice.

"The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has distributed letters to all regional and district administrative secretaries and to all public and private schools, notifying them on the cancellation of all examinations in the country until it is re-announced," he said.

Instead, Dr Akwilapo urged students to keep on learning at home for their own good as the government strives to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.