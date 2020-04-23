Lesotho: Prime Minister Digs in His Heels

23 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Tom Thabane seems to be reneging on an agreement with South Africa that he would quit this week.

Embattled Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has given notice that he's not ready to resign immediately, despite giving that impression to South African mediators, headed by ex-Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe.

The South African mediators say all the main Lesotho political and civic leaders agreed at a meeting with them on Monday that 80-year-old Thabane would step down by Friday this week, after the enactment of necessary legislation.

But Thabane told the Lesotho Times in an interview on Wednesday 22 April that people "that I don't report to" had no right to push him into retirement. His retirement was a domestic issue that would be discussed and decided by him and his children when the time was right, he said.

That seemed to be a dig at Radebe, President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoy to Lesotho, who on Monday announced that various stakeholders including Thabane's own ABC party, his governing coalition partners, opposition parties, churches and civic organisations had unanimously agreed that Thabane should be allowed a "dignified, graceful and secure" retirement from office.

Though the agreement signed by Radebe and Lesotho Deputy Prime...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.