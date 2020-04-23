Zimbabwe: MDC Slams Arrest of MP for Distributing Mealie Meal

Mutare — The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) has slammed police for the selective application of law after yesterday's arrest of Mutasa South Member of Parliament Regai Tsunga for distributing mealie meal to the vulnerable.

Tsunga was yesterday arrested and fined ZWL$500 for breaching statutory instrument SI 83 of 2020 which deals with lockdown and lockdown rules.

MDCA provincial spokesperson, David Panganai said it is a shame that the police are selectively applying the law and clamping down on an MP who was fulfilling his primary duties of assisting the vulnerable in his constituency.

He said this exposed the duplicity of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as operating along political lines, as other ZANU PF politicians have carried out similar programs without any interference.

"We are not only disturbed but perturbed with the overzealousness of people selectively applying a law against an Honorable Member of Parliament doing exactly what the electorate expect of him, assisting vulnerable members of society access basic stable mealie meal.

"This is the time we expected all to understand the need to avoid unnecessarily being political and realize our challenges as a country and be complementary in our efforts.

"We saw Mrs Gwaradzimba distributing rice in Sakubva a couple days ago and was not harmed or disturbed by the same law being used against Hon Tsunga and all other opposition elected deployees, it's a shame," said Panganai.

Government has failed to provide social cushion for the most vulnerable by letting ZANU PF hijack distribution of subsidized

"Needless to say Government officials tasked the responsibility of distribution of donated food stuffs have been found wanting as in most cases targeted beneficiaries do not access the donations but ZANU PF functionaries,

"We have been left to wonder if there will ever be an transparency or accountability from this illegitimate government, that wants to perpetuate the suffering of the vulnerable members of society that are living hand to mouth," said Panganai.

Ordinary Zimbabwe across the political divide took to microblogging site Twitter to express dismay and shock over the brazen act of the police to arrest an MP for assisting the vulnerable.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers confirmed on their twitter account that Tsunga was also arrested with councilor for the ward one Farai Bhiza and nine others charged for unnecessary movement during lockdown.

"In Mutare ZLHR is offering emergency legal support to 11 people including Mutasa South MP Hon Regai Tsunga, Councilor Farai Bhiza arrested Tuesday and charged for unnecessary movement in breach of lockdown regulations as they assisted people to access maize meal," read the post.

Recently local police led by Mutare District Superintendent Florence Marume also drew the ire of the people when it raided Sakubva produce market in the wee hours of the night, confiscated three tons of fruits and vegetable before callously burning the produce.