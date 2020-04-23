Nigeria: Govt Sets Up Panel to Probe Ngala IDPs' Camp Fire

Abuja — The Federal government has set upna probe panel to unravel the fire outbreak at Ngala Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs' camps in Borneo State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Hajia Sadia Farouq,inaugurated the panel with a mandate to submit report within seven days.

The minister's Special Adviser on Media,Salisu Danbatta,in a statement Wednesday night to this effect, however, didn't state when and where the committee was inaugurated.

The setting up of the committee to investigate the fire incident on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs, in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State,was in fulfilment of the government's earlier promise to unravel the source of the development.

"While inaugurating the committee which has already swung into action, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said the committee was established in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari," the statement said.

It read further: "The President has directed the Minister to establish the committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire incident, and suggest measures to avert future recurrence.

"Members of the investigation Committee, which is chaired by Mohammed Goni Alkali, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), include a Director representing the National Emergency Management Agency; Mr. Amana Yusuf is representing the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Immigrants. Others are Ya Bawa Kolo, the Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency and Group Captain Sadeeq Garba (retd) of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who will serve as Secretary to the Committee.

"The Committee has six Terms of Reference namely:To ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak;ascertain the number of lives lost;ascertain the number of property lost or damaged by the fire;ascertain other factors that directly or indirectly contributed to the fire outbreak or to the extent of the fire;work out modalities for relief that will be provided to the victims; and propose measures to prevent future recurrence.

"The Minister expects the Committee to submit its report by April 27, 2020."