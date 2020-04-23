Tanzania: Lrct Hands Over Law Reform Report to Justice Minister

23 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Law Reform Commission of Tanzania (LRCT) has handed over the long awaited report of Law Reform on Land Disputes Solution to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs after thorough review.

Speaking in Dodoma recently during the handover ceremony the Commission's Chairman, Judge (rtd) January Msoffe, said LRCT collected opinions from a number of stakeholders in ten regions.

"After collecting opinions from judges, advocates, registers and chairpersons of Land Tribunals as well as Ward members and Council elders, we discovered a number of challenges resulting in land disputes," he said while handing over the report to the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga.

Judge Msoffe mentioned the regions as Shinyanga, Mwanza, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe and Dar es Salaam.

On the challenges, he said they sighted lack of financial and human resources, hence officers' failure to carry out their duties professionally in the districts and regions.

His list also included long distance to be covered to Ward and District Land Tribunal offices, fees charged and poor means of communication, which technically combine to delay hearing cases.

On his part, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga, commended the LRCT for the professional work, noting it should continue to work on the challenges it had discovered.

"LRCT should review outdated laws to end land disputes across the country. The LRCT should address the challenges that have been discovered," he pointed out.

Earlier, the Commission's Secretary, Mr Casmir Kyuki, said LRCT has managed to work on laws governing land disputes within the timeframe, adding that they carried out the work timely.

He noted that the research project executed by LRCT is part of its responsibilities to improve law governing the land, whih deserve praise.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.