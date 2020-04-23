Tanzania: MP Opts for Amendments of Mining Laws

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) are proposing amendments on the Act related to the mining sector to strengthen the country's industry and increase earnings of both the government and investors.

The Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Minerals tabling its opinion for the Ministry of Mineral's proposed budget estimates and expenditures for 2020/21, said a 1 per cent levy charged by Tanzania Shipping Agency Cooperation (Tasac), on mineral exports has serious negative impact on the industry.

"We suggest the government to either reduce or remove this charges," Committee Chairman, Dustan Kitandula said in the National Assembly yesterday, saying that the impact of this decision is that it would fuel exports of minerals.

While the government had made lengthy measures on the industry's legal framework around 2017 and 2018, the MPs believe that more reviews are needed on related legislations to improve the key sector's contribution.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) findings show that the mining sector was the second contributor behind the construction sector, accounting for 12.6 per cent on the GDP.

The Bunge committee said the government must also revisit the VAT and withholding tax to settle the disputes with 2010 mineral act and its regulations of 2019.

"Section 6 (3) provides VAT and withholding tax holiday to small scale miners when selling minerals within the local mineral store.

The same regulations are silent about dealers and brokers selling and buying within the same market," he said.

The committee observed that it is unfortunate that the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has been charging mineral traders value-added tax against the existing state regulations.

It suggested that the state should seek an audience with other institutions, including TRA and TASAC to resolve the challenges and spark the industry.

Mineral Minister, Doto Biteko who requested the parliament to approve over 62.7bn/- budget spending and expenditures for the forthcoming financial year, said the ministry was eying an increase in revenue collection by 14.98 per cent.

Nominated MP, Abdallah Bulembo (CCM), lauded the mineral commission for speeding up issuance of licences, but was concerned with how TRA has been handling the mining industry.

The MP said despite the meeting between President John Magufuli and mining stakeholders that agreed to eliminate nuisance taxes from 24 to seven, the decision by TRA to impose VAT will discourage small investors and further harm the state economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is another problem. Traders who sell their minerals and deposit the money to the bank are facing trouble on accessing their monies from their own bank accounts," he said, questioning why the depositors are being bombed with dozen questions to be able to withdraw their legitimate money, and sometimes they are told to wait for the central bank's approval.

Tarime rural MP, John Heche (Chadema), said some villagers in Tarime were removed from their land to pave way for mining activities, and that unfortunately they have not been compensated.

"This is an opposite to the mining law that requires compensation to people living within 200 meters of the mining site," he said.