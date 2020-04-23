Tanzania: Minister Mwakyembe - Here Are Our New Goals

THE government yesterday announced plans to expand social and mainstream media surveillance that aim to keep central news sources synchronised with the governing laws, rules and procedures.

Tanzania updated its legal framework governing the media industry between 2015 and 2018 to respond to the industry's growing challenges, opportunities and outlook.

But Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe says there has been a growing tendency of some media houses to disregard the existing laws in line with their duties.

"Nevertheless, the existing use of social media that does not observe existing laws and ethical demands is posing huge challenges," he said when presenting 40.14bn/-budget estimates and expenditures for the ministry for the financial year 2020/21.

According to the minister, some media houses had reportedly contravened the Media Service Act No 12 of 2016 and other related laws.

"The ministry has been working on raising awareness and providing guidance on publishing and use of information especially on social media," he said.

He went on to note that the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) will intensify monitoring of contents published on social and mainstream media as well as taking actions.

Dr Mwakyembe said the authority will be working to improve the quality of local contents and called for more programs related to the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the government announced commitments to support the public broadcaster-Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) and State newspapers, TSN, in their quest to grow as the most trusted news source in the country.

The minister revealed in the National Assembly here yesterday that the State will be providing grants to the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) and TBC to advance the information sector.

Dr Mwakyembe explained that the support would include footing recurrent expenditures and funding to boost radio and television reception.

"TBC will continue improving its broadcasting studios in Dodoma as well as procuring of modern live telecast equipment," he said.

"The plan also includes improving broadcasting reception in Same, Sikonge, Kahama, Bunda, Nkasi, Kasulu and Karagwe districts using development budget."

Details from the minister showed that TBC will pocket a whopping 5bn/-in its expansion and quest to improve broadcasting reception.

The information department is further expecting to spend 1bn/-to develop and improve the quality of public information.

The Universal Communication Service Access Fund (UCSAF) plans to build FM radio transmission for the State broadcaster in Tanganyika, Makete, Uvinza, Mbinga and Ngorongoro districts during the 2020/21 budget.

With many media facing financial uncertainties across the globe, the minister told the parliamentarians that Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) would receive over 4.82bn/- for salaries in the forthcoming year.

TBC, according to the minister, will receive additional 12.5bn/-for salaries (over 8.3bn/-) and other charges (at least 4.2bn/-) during the same financial period.

TSN that publishes "Daily News", "Habari Leo" and "Spoti Leo" is projected to generate at least 22.68bn/-during the 2020/21 window.

TBC on the other hand, will also be working to raise at least 13.79bn/-.