East Africa: COVID-19 Scare Threatens EA Volleyball Showdown

AS date is already set for the annual Mirjam East Africa Volleyball Championship 2020 to take place, the global Coronavirus crisis has deeply affected its preparations.

The tournament which was to take place at Mirongo Sports Centre courts in Mwanza from June 24th to 27th this year could be a unique one, according to the organisers.

However, organisers Home Life Sports (HOLIS), Communication, through their officer, David Mabula is facing several challenges, mainly due to Covid-19 scare.

"It is true that our preparation has not been going on smoothly as we expected, due to global threat of Covid-19, as most of our partners have also closed their activities and told us to wait until the situation returns to normal," he said.

Adding, he said it is hard to hold a meeting or make any arrangement which involves a contact, thus making our preparation fails to go properly.

However, Mabula said they won't give up hopes and they will continue to work hard towards the goal, while waiting for situation to improve and further directives from the government.

According to the organisers, the event that draws teams from East Africa Community (EAC) member states is open for any team wishing to participate.

As part of promoting the sport, they have also invited U-18 teams in the regional level showpiece. This will be third year for the event, as Mabula added; They have announced the event's date early so as to give teams enough time for preparation.

Mabula said they decided to extend invitations to EAC teams so as to give local teams a platform to learn valuable lessons and get international exposure.

He said that is an opportunity to bring international experience into country as not every team can secure a chance to travel outside the country for the tournament that can offer them the much needed experience.

Hefty prizes that include cash have been arranged for winners of the tournament as champions will foot home a trophy and 5m/-while 3m/- and 2m/-will go to second and third-placed winners.

Coronavirus pandemic has so far affected all sports activities all over the world besides Tanzania.