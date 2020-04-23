Tunisia: Friday, April 24, 2020, First Day of Ramadan

Tunis/Tunisia — Friday, April 24, 2020, will be the first day of Ramadan in the year 1441 of the Hegira, announced the Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Othman Batikh.
