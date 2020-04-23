Tanzania: Yanga Target More Merchandise Revenues

YOUNG Africans official kit suppliers GSM said the recently signed two-year merchandise contract will help the club get extra revenue from selling various products.

The two parties penned down a two year contract, which will see GSM, aside from supplying kits of the team, produce other merchandise using the brand of the club.

"We have been receiving requests from the club members that they want other products on top of jerseys like scuffs, key holders T-shirts and many others.

This is why we saw it necessary to sign the contract to start producing them," said GSM representative Hersi Said.

He added that the merchandise contract is not related to the initial kit suppliers, which already exist between the two sides, saying it is an opportunity for the club to get extra revenue.

Again, Said narrated that GSM will fully be involved to establish training facilities for the club to be used by the senior team, youth teams and Yanga Princes, while insisting that they have not reached at the stage to construct the main stadium.

"As you know, Yanga were awarded a plot of land for stadium construction in Kigamboni and immediately after that, the Chairman of the club Mshindo Msolla picked committee which will be in charge of mind mapping the construction process.

The committee is still on the ground doing cost analysis of the proposed training venue in Kigamboni and we will finance the project," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the club's Fans Engagement Officer, Antonio Nugaz named the new agreement as crucial towards the smooth running of the club.

"Through the contract, merchandise which will be produced will help the club to generate extra revenue, which is vital to run the club," he said.

He then disclosed that all the contracts signed between Yanga and GSM have been benefiting both sides.

Nugaz brushed aside claims that the club was on the verge to cut off salaries of the players amid the impact brought by the ongoing Covid-19 threat, saying there was nothing of such nature discussed by the club officials.

Yanga remain third on the Mainland Premier League standings with 51 points after 27 games, three points adrift second placed Azam FC, who have 54 points from 28 encounters.

Yanga are 20 points behind league leaders Simba, who have garnered 71 points after 28 matches.

As the league remain paused with ten rounds to go, in a precaution measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, defending champions Simba have a big chance to reclaim the title for three consecutive seasons.