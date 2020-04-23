Tanzania: Simba Extend Wings, Says CEO

SIMBA SC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingisa said the club has now extended wings to reach most parts of the world such that it is no longer just popular in the East Africa bloc.

He made the remarks recently in Dar es Salaam, while assessing the current direction of the club ever since he took over the seat last year from the then CEO Crescentius Magori.

"As you know, Simba has players from Brazil, a coach from Belgium, a CEO from South Africa and players from different parts on the continent meaning that people from the mentioned places are keenly following the club.

"Even in London, UK we have our ambassador Salim Kikeke, who is doing a great job to market the team there and most importantly, our investor Mohammed Dewji has always been planting the seeds of the club wherever he goes around the world," he said.

He added that immediately after assuming the top seat at the club, among his first tasks was to separate the responsibilities of the Board, Management and Shareholders to avoid infringement of each other's duties.

"Simba is a big brand, which existed for a longtime and we have a huge fan base throughout the country hence, we need to take this advantage to turn our fans into potential customers.

"Having numerous ways to generate income is very important and that takes time that is why we are gradually marching there, to turn our fans into customers and it is important for our supporters to buy genuine Simba products," Mazingisa said.

He again pointed out that the demand for club's membership and fans cards has been overwhelming. He said it goes in line with the demand of the club to come up with more ways of generating revenues.

Moreover, the CEO reiterated that they will continue to put much more efforts to accelerate youth development programmes, which he said, will help a lot to move the club further forward. About the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mazingisa said they are encouraging players to keep training during this period and that every week; They monitor the progress of players.

"In my view, I think it will take even six months for the pandemic to be defeated and for people to gain confidence to start going to the stadiums and players return on the pitch.

"We need not to go back to football as if nothing has happened. We need to gradually go there by following the right procedures. It is a headache for many sports bodies across the world," he said.

He then said so far, there have been losses caused by the pandemic, saying food vendors at the stadium, ticket sellers and petty traders, who walk around the stadium selling water and other products, have no work due to suspension of football and other sporting activities.

"I would like to see the league finish on the pitch and not to be announced in the boardroom that this is the winning team," remarked Mazingisa.