Tanzania: Floods Now Under Control in Some Parts of Zanzibar

FLOODS which were disrupting normal life in some parts of Zanzibar have finally been addressed after the World Bank initiated a project that will successfully construct drainage systems.

Several residents interviewed at Jangombe, Kwahani, and Kilimani in Unguja Island following heavy downpour last week, said finally water had its way out of the city.

"For many years, including last year we had this problem of flooding during this time of rain season and forcing us to abandon our houses and leave damaged property behind," said some residents.

One of them, Mr Abbasi Hassan of Kilimani area said every rainy season, houses used to get flooded and they were being forced to seek for shelter elsewhere.

"We are now happy. Thanks to the government and development partners. Water drainage system has been constructed throughout the Zanzibar Urban area under the Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP) with support from the World Bank," he added.

The Project had three main components, namely Institutional Strengthening and Infrastructure Development in the Zanzibar Municipal Council (ZMC), Support to Town Councils on Pemba Island, and Project Management.