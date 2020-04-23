Tanzania: Two in Court Over COVID-19 Smear

BONIFACE Mwita (49), and his wife Rosemary Jenera (41), appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday charged with airing false statements related to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The statement's were associated with the government's closure of schools and colleges, as a precautionary strategy against the pandemic's spread.

The prosecution argued that the statements caused discontent among members of the public.

It submitted before the court that the two accused persons, both residing at Tabata Kimanga in Dar as Salaam, committed the offence on March 20, 2020 in Dar es Salaam.

It was alleged that while in a commuter bus that plies between Muhimbili and Tabata, along with other commuters, the duo allegedly made statements with intent to raise discontent amongst inhabitants of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The accused persons are alleged to have said, "Ugonjwa wakorona serikali inadanganya; hakuna ugonjwa wowote, na imefunga mashule kwa kuwa haina hela na ada za kusomeshea watoto bure..."

This translates as "On corona virus disease, the government is lying; there is no such disease; it has closed schools because it has no money and fees to implement its free education policy ..."

The couple denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Vick Mwaikambo, after which they were granted bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Every surety, according to the magistrate, was required to sign a bond of 5m/- and present an identification letter and identity card.

The case was adjourned to May 6, 2020, for preliminary hearing.

Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, led by State Attorneys Mkunde Mshanga and Wankyo Simon, have been completed.

During preliminary hearing session, the prosecution is expected to give more facts showing how the offence was committed.

Late last month, the police in Dar es Salaam arrested the couple for allegedly giving false information about Covid-19, while on a commuter bus, thus undermining the government's efforts in the fight against the deadly disease.

Addressing a press conference, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, said that while in the commuter bus (daladala), the duo started joking that the government was misleading people that coronavirus danger was looming.

He further quotes them as saying that the government had no money and had closed schools and colleges so that it could get aid from international organizations.

It is reported that the remarks angered fellow passengers who decided to take the couple to a nearby police station.

"The passengers directed the driver to proceed to a police station for further action, and upon arrival they were arrested and brought to the Central Police Station where they were detained..." the police commander is further quoted by the media as saying.

The RPC used the press conference to warn people on such behavior, saying coronavirus was killing people all over the world, and thus the government had issued directives to be followed by everyone in the country to contain the disease.