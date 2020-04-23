Tanzania: Zanzibar Launches Blood Collection Campaign Before Ramadan Begins

HEALTH authorities here have launched a campaign to collect blood from willing donors and improve the reserve before people here start observing Ramadan at the end of this week.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (abstaining from eating, drinking and sex during day time), prayer, reflection and community engagement as human obedience to Allah.

In recent years, Zanzibar National Blood Transfusion Services (ZNBTS) has been organizing public events which attract big numbers of people who are encouraged to donate blood. Students in schools and pubic and private institutions are also motivated to donate blood.

The ZNBTS manager for Public Relations, Mr Bakari Hamad Magarawa said "It is unfortunate that COVID-19 has disrupted our annual program for search of blood donations. Gatherings have been restricted and schools are still closed, we have launched the campaign relying on individual people and security forces in the barracks."

Magarawa said that their target is to collect enough blood to be used during the month of Ramadan when blood donation is not usually carried out.

"Defence and security officers from the police, anti-smuggling brigade (KMKM, and Prisons (Chuo cha Mafunzo) are donating blood," he said.

He added that Zanzibar city of Unguja Island requires about 1,750 units of blood monthly, while Pemba needs about 300 units of blood. Individual people are required to visit areas in the city where blood donation centres have been set.

The ZNBTS officer emphasized on collaboration with stakeholders to ensure there is a sustainable supply of safe and adequate blood for transfusion to the sick, including victims of accidents and mothers in labour whole giving birth.

Leaders in the government, including President Ali Mohamed Shein, have always been encouraging citizens and other people to donate blood so that there can be enough supply to health facilities in the country.