Tanzania: Zanzibar Launches Blood Collection Campaign Before Ramadan Begins

23 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

HEALTH authorities here have launched a campaign to collect blood from willing donors and improve the reserve before people here start observing Ramadan at the end of this week.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (abstaining from eating, drinking and sex during day time), prayer, reflection and community engagement as human obedience to Allah.

In recent years, Zanzibar National Blood Transfusion Services (ZNBTS) has been organizing public events which attract big numbers of people who are encouraged to donate blood. Students in schools and pubic and private institutions are also motivated to donate blood.

The ZNBTS manager for Public Relations, Mr Bakari Hamad Magarawa said "It is unfortunate that COVID-19 has disrupted our annual program for search of blood donations. Gatherings have been restricted and schools are still closed, we have launched the campaign relying on individual people and security forces in the barracks."

Magarawa said that their target is to collect enough blood to be used during the month of Ramadan when blood donation is not usually carried out.

"Defence and security officers from the police, anti-smuggling brigade (KMKM, and Prisons (Chuo cha Mafunzo) are donating blood," he said.

He added that Zanzibar city of Unguja Island requires about 1,750 units of blood monthly, while Pemba needs about 300 units of blood. Individual people are required to visit areas in the city where blood donation centres have been set.

The ZNBTS officer emphasized on collaboration with stakeholders to ensure there is a sustainable supply of safe and adequate blood for transfusion to the sick, including victims of accidents and mothers in labour whole giving birth.

Leaders in the government, including President Ali Mohamed Shein, have always been encouraging citizens and other people to donate blood so that there can be enough supply to health facilities in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.