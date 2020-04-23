Tunisia: Hammam-Lif - COVID-19 - Model Rapid Test Operation

Tunis/Tunisia — Rapid tests have been carried out since Tuesday evening in Hammam-Lif (Ben Arous governorate), in a model operation launched by the Ministry of Health, to get an estimate on the spread of COVID-19 in urban areas.

The operation conducted in five districts of Hammam-Lif will continue until Thursday.

It should make it possible to carry out 250 tests on random samples jointly made with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The campaign will be gradually generalised to the entire governorate of Ben Arous, local health director Fethi Letaief told TAP on Wednesday.

A total of 91 cases of infection have been detected until Tuesday in the Ben Arous region, including four more cases.

Two of them are medics from the Yasminet regional hospital. Besides, twenty-six people have been declared cured.