Somalia Special Forces Takes Over Danane Town in Lower Shabelle Form Alshabab

22 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Danab forces have captured Danane town from Alshabab militants in a raid on the coastal area of lower Shabelle region this morning.

The operation was specially conducted in the areas of danane, Gandarshe and Jilib marka.

According to Major Ismail Abdimalik, the army arrived in Gandarshe and Jilib Marko where Al-Shabab are located. The military of Somalia have retaken different towns from Al-Shabab militias the past two weeks.

The al-Qaeda linked group which controls much of southern and central Somalia have been a powerful force targeting security forces, NGO workers and government officials, Alshabab refused to hold ceasefire amid the coronavirus outbreak

