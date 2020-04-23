Somalia: Government Now Says Detained Journalist Is a Member of Alshabab Militant Group

The federal government of Somalia now says journalist Mohamed Abdiwahab Abuuja who was arrested by police is a member of Alshabab.

The statement released by the ministry of information further said the journalist was among Al-Shabab militias, suspected to have killed a person known as Bahsan Boley in Bondere.

"The security agency will file the charges against journalist Abuuja in the judicial authorities" read the letter from the ministry of information.

Abuja was arrested on 27 February and has never been presented in the court of law for prosecution.

Last week police in Mogadishu arrested Abdiaziz Ahmed Gurbiye a senior editor of goobjoog media for allegedly publishing 'defamatory' information about the president, he was released on bail on Saturday after a mass protest.

Early this month Harun Maruf a VOA Somali journalist was labelled a danger to national security. The Amnesty Internation has accused the government of Somalia deteriorating freedom of media since president Farmajo took office.