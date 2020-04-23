Somalia: Government Now Says Detained Journalist Is a Member of Alshabab Militant Group

22 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The federal government of Somalia now says journalist Mohamed Abdiwahab Abuuja who was arrested by police is a member of Alshabab.

Alarm as Coronavirus cases rise by 49 cases in Somalia

Southwest Govt Faces Backlash After Ban On Barawa Language Broadcast

Kenya destroys 12 tonnes of fish smuggled from Kismayo

The statement released by the ministry of information further said the journalist was among Al-Shabab militias, suspected to have killed a person known as Bahsan Boley in Bondere.

"The security agency will file the charges against journalist Abuuja in the judicial authorities" read the letter from the ministry of information.

Abuja was arrested on 27 February and has never been presented in the court of law for prosecution.

Last week police in Mogadishu arrested Abdiaziz Ahmed Gurbiye a senior editor of goobjoog media for allegedly publishing 'defamatory' information about the president, he was released on bail on Saturday after a mass protest.

Early this month Harun Maruf a VOA Somali journalist was labelled a danger to national security. The Amnesty Internation has accused the government of Somalia deteriorating freedom of media since president Farmajo took office.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.