Sudan: One Wounded in Darfur Armed Robbery

22 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gurni — A man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in Central Darfur yesterday morning.

Adam Haker told Radio Dabanga that gunmen tried to stop a commercial vehicle, that was on its way from Nyala to Kala village in Gurni, north of Nierteti. When the driver did not stop, the attackers shot at the vehicle, and seriously wounded passenger Ahmed Khater.

