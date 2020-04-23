Sudan: Violent Demonstration Against Coronavirus Measures in Sudan's Northern State

22 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delgo — The decision of the authorities to close the market and restrict the movement of people in El Mahas district in Delgo in Northern State in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus led to violent demonstrations yesterday. Miners and policemen were injured.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the demonstrators set fire to the Delgo locality offices, the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber, the police station, and the office of the Sudanese Mining Company in Delgo.

The police intervened and fired live ammunition to disperse the demonstrators, which led to various injuries.

The governor of Northern State, Maj Gen Mohamed El Hasan, said that the demonstrators wounded two members of the police.

The Northern State Security Committee said in a statement that some of the 50,000 miners demonstrated against the closure of the mining markets in Okasha in Halfa locality, and the Delgo market.

The committee ordered that restaurants should be opened and services continue for the miners in those areas.

He called for the need to understand the circumstances that called for the closing of the markets.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.