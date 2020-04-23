Sudan: 11 Suspected Cases of Corona Virus Among Infiltrators to Gedarif State

Photo: Christopher Michel/Flickr
Khartoum, Sudan (file photo)
22 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Gedarif — The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gedarif State, Dr. Amira Hashim Al-Gadal, affirmed that the state has not registered any cases of corona virus infection yet, noting: "The state is not safe from the transmission of the corona virus after its appearance in Khartoum and Al-Gazera states", indicating the necessity for raising caution, and that the citizens must deal seriously with the health instructions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Following the meeting of the state's Technical Committee for Health Emergencies held today, chaired by the caretaker governor of Al- Gedarif, state, Maj. Gen. Nasrul Eddin Abdel Gaum Ahmed, Dr. Amir revealed that there were 11 suspected cases of corona virus among Sudanese infiltrators who entered the state illegally, and they were detained in shelters in the border town of Gallabat, and the state's capital, with other two suspected cases in Al- Boutana.

She called for the immediate reporting of the infiltrators who entered the state coming from countries that have declared the outbreak of the pandemic to prevent its transfer to the state.

She noted to the application of health procedures on the suspected cases, and three samples were taken from them and sent to the national laboratory.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

