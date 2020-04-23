Sudan: UNAMID Supports Federal Ministry of Health in Combating Corona Virus Pandemic

Khartoum — The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) issued, Wednesday, a statement indicating its continuous support to the government in its efforts for combating the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The UNAMID's statement noted that its Joint Special Representative, Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM) Jeremiah Mamabolo, has gifted five serviceable 4x4 vehicles, four high-capacity power generators and a refrigerator container unit to the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al - Tom.

The statement pointed out the virtual gifting ceremony and press conference, the second of its kind in Sudan, which took place in Khartoum today has reflected the Mission's resolve to continue its operational support to the Transitional Government of Sudan (TGoS) in its fight against the New-Coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual handover ceremony, Mr. Mamabolo commended the hard efforts exerted by the Federal Ministry of health, the World Health Organization and the International community in fighting the Pandemic, praising the Sudanese doctors, nurses and other health workers for their bravery and sacrifice to save lives.

During the Virtual Handover ceremony and Press Conference which were held via CCTV from the Mission's Khartoum Office, and the Ministry of Health press suite, Mr. Mamabolo said:"Today, as part of our joint partnership with the Government, UNAMID is pleased to handover this gift to the Federal Ministry of Health, to enhance the Government of Sudan's preparedness in tackling the potential impact of COVID-19 on the population."

He noted in his address to the handover ceremony to UN'S Secretary General's appeal for cessation of hostilities, and to allow collaborative effort for the fight the COVID-19 menace, meanwhile, Mr. Mamabolo reiterated call on all parties to the Sudan conflict to see reason to join the peace process in Juba for a comprehensive agreement that would foster genuine and speedy nation building.

Mr. Mamabolo has extended his appreciation to the Government of Sudan for its continued efforts to respond to the needs of its citizens, commending the WHO and other UN Country Team members for their unfettered support to the national authorities in fulfilling its responsibilities towards the people of Sudan.

The UNAMID statement has indicated provision of various types of support to the local health authorities across its area of operations in Darfur.

On his part, the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al- Toum commended the UNAMID's support to the Health Ministry and the Transitional Government TGoS in their war against the spread of the COVID-19 and their effort to protect everyone in Sudan from the ravages of the pandemic.

He added that the UNAMID's todays contribution is another landmark in the Mission's endeavor to support us in protecting our population during these critical times, pointing to the work with the international community to combat COVID-19.

Dr. Akram said: "UNAMID has worked in partnership with us at the federal level and at the state levels to support the Darfuri population over the years and during these difficult times. For that we are grateful,"

"We hope that today's contribution will be the start of the support we are getting from the AU-UN and other partners and that this support continues as our government continues to scale up its fight against COVID-19 and other epidemics such as Malaria in order to provide the healthcare standards our citizens deserve," Dr. Al Toum concluded.

It is worth noting that the Virtual Handover ceremony and Press Conference were held via CCTV from the Mission's Khartoum Office, Ministry of Health press suite, and it is the second of its kind to be organized by the mission, while all the health protective measures were carefully taken during the event.