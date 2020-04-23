Sudan: UNAMID Provides Medical Equipment and Supplies

22 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health received today, a grant of medical equipment and supplies to help addressing the corona pandemic in Sudan, provided by UNAMID.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toum, after receiving the grant has praised the UNAMID efforts in support to the ministry, noting that the equipment include four-wheel-drive vehicles, electricity generators and a morgue refrigerator, he said that the equipment will be distributed immediately, looking forward to further cooperation and coordination with the UNAMID, commending its role in Darfur states and Blue Nile.

Dr. Akram has called on citizens to follow health directives and guidelines to protect themselves and their families, stressing that confronting and dealing with the corona pandemicis the most important government's priority in the current period to preserve the citizens lives.

