Namibia: City Makes N$117m Loss

The City of Windhoek has failed to collect N$177 million owed in rates and taxes because of the ongoing lockdown.

The city expected to receive N$266 million by 18 April from rates and taxes, but the amount has shrunk to N$149 million following the lockdown.

Municipality chief executive officer Robert Kahimise said they are planning to open cash halls for three days from today where residents can make payments.

He noted the local authority needs the money to sustain its operations going forward.

Kahimise said this yesterday during a panel discussion on measures to address the economic hardships local authorities face. Panellists included the strategic executive at the municipality, Fillemon Hambuda, and the head of City Police, Abraham Kanime.

"I understand that other local authorities' cash halls are open while implementing social distancing and other precautionary measures. We have realised that some residents refuse by all means to deposit through a bank, especially cash payments, and they don't trust any electronic payments," he said.

Kahimise said they expect the trend to continue into May.

"From a local authority perspective, there are authorities that do not distribute electricity. We distribute electricity through the distributors," he said.

Kahimise said they have set up a response team committee headed by Kanime to deal with the COVID-19 issue.

Kahimise said Covid-19 has affected their operations. The municipality has over 3 000 employees.

Earlier this month, Kahimise noted that the reconnection of water for Windhoek residents with outstanding bills will cost the city N$8,9 million.

Council approved an emergency response plan to help mitigate the risks associated with Covid-19, which it has submitted to the central government through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for funding. Kahimise said the council resolved to provide free water to residents in informal settlements for the duration of the lockdown and they have started erecting standpipes to provide free water to communities there.

So far, the municipality has opened 1 122 standpipes, or 70% of target, and reconnected 1 200 taps for clients whose water supply was disconnected due to non-payment. Kahimise said the process would not stop until all clients have access to water.

MARKETS

Fillemon Hambuda said they will now open market stalls at state hospitals and the seven traders who operated there will be relocated to another market. He added the municipality hopes to open the Oshetu market today.

To ensure compliance with social distancing, the municipality plans to allow vendors to rotate to avoid crowding. Wanaheda, Okahandja Park and Soweto Park will be the next markets to open.

There are more than 2 000 street vendors, who are not registered with the municipality, and Hambuda said the municipality would accommodate them at 350 open spaces at existing markets.

"We want to sell limited food at the market, so those people who repair TVs, radios and watches will not be allowed to operate," he said.

The municipality added it is considering waiving the fee for traders in informal markets, who have to pay between N$50 and N$300 to occupy space.