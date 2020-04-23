Tunisia-Portugal - Agreement On Need for New Global Approach to Deal With COVID-19

22 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Wednesday, spoke by phone with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa about ways to deal with international issues in a different way and with a new approach.

The Portuguese President commended President Saied's initiative to resort to the UN Security Council, considering that issues of concern to mankind can be resolved only within the framework of conventional institutions.

For his part, Kais Saied pointed out that several legal concepts and instruments that were in force for centuries are now outdated.

People have come closer together and aspire to the same goals and share the same values.

The issue of border shutdown and other preventive measures remain provisional, he noted. The solution rests in mutual aid and cooperation among nations and peoples, he said.

President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa said he was convinced of the need to develop UN institutions to better adapt them to this new stage in the history of mankind.

