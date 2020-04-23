Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Minister Inspects Rapid Screening Tests Process in El Hrairia

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki, on Wednesday afternoon, went to El Hrairia delegation, Tunis to monitor the operation of carrying out rapid COVID-19 screening tests on local residents, said a statement from the Health Ministry.

The measure is part of the national strategy to opt for rapid screening tests suited to the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Tunisia.

The process of carrying out rapid tests is subject to scientific and statistical standards, the statement said.