Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Minister Inspects Rapid Screening Tests Process in El Hrairia

22 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki, on Wednesday afternoon, went to El Hrairia delegation, Tunis to monitor the operation of carrying out rapid COVID-19 screening tests on local residents, said a statement from the Health Ministry.

The measure is part of the national strategy to opt for rapid screening tests suited to the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Tunisia.

The process of carrying out rapid tests is subject to scientific and statistical standards, the statement said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.