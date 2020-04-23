Tunisia: Agreement On Payment of April Wages for Hotel Employees Signed

Tunis/Tunisia — An agreement for the payment of the April wages of hotel employees was signed, on Wednesday, between the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, the Tunisian Hotel Federation (FTH) and the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), in a context of the halt of the tourist activity because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The agreement covers employees of the hotels concerned by the exceptional and temporary measures included within the framework of the Decree-Law of the Prime Minister No. 2020- 4 of April 14, 2020, enacting exceptional and provisional social measures to support companies and protect their employees who are affected by the repercussions of the implementation of the general lockdown measures.

This agreement stipulates that the State pays an exceptional and provisional contribution, set at 200 dinars, while tourist units pay 65% of the employee's actual salary (equivalent to 17 working days).