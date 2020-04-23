Namibia: //Kharas Police On Lockdown Education Drive

The //Kharas police have taken the initiative to ensure the public is made aware of restrictions on Covid-19 movements through the use of megaphones.

Police regional commander, commissioner David Indongo on Monday said the initiative was to educate the public to stay at home as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"We educate people to only leave their homes for essential and urgent matters," he said.

Indongo said this in an interview with The Namibian on the sidelines of the police parade at the Tses-Asab B1 checkpoint set up to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations where he addressed officers.

"For the past two days of the full lockdown in the region, we have been focusing on educating the public about the Covid-19 movement order," he noted.

Indongo warned that police officers will take drastic measures against those found roaming the streets unnecessarily.

During his address at the parade, the regional commander called on law enforcers to act in accordance with the law at all times to maintain the lockdown regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're not here to negotiate the law, those breaking the lockdown regulations should face the wrath of the law in the form of a N$2 000 fine," Indongo stressed.

Indongo urged officers to perform their duties without fear, malice and favour, while maintaining a high standard of professionalism.

"We do not want to hear that people were beaten up by police officers. Be professional at all times and consult when it is needed to avoid arguments," he said.

The senior cop revealed that the police in //Kharas have issued fines of N$26 000 to 13 people for the contravention of regulations since the region was placed under complete lockdown on Friday midnight.

He added only one driver was not allowed to pass the checkpoint, because he was unable to present a valid travel permit. He was given a verbal warning.

Statistics show that traffic coming into the region clustered as Zone 8 since Friday midnight comprised 71 vehicles - 47 trucks and 24 sedans. Outgoing vehicles reached 55 - 44 trucks and 11 sedans.