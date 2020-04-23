Gambia: Latrikunda United Holding Training Despite COVID-19 Measures

Latrikunda United Football Club is currently training despite the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures, according to the news reaching The Pointsports Desk.

The Latrikunda based-club were leading the country's Division Two league table with 27 points after fifteen league clashes before the Covid-19 interrupted the second tier campaign last month.

The club under the guidance of Coach Alagie Sey is currently training hard to be fit enough before league matches resume after the coronavirus outbreak. They won majority of their matches, drew few and loss two against Samger and Falcons.