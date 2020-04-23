Gambia: Clubs Yet to Begin Nawettan Preparations

Clubs in The Gambia are yet to start preparations for the 2020 wet season biggest football jamboree; the 'nawettan'.

Clubs across the country normally begin training in May every year to prepare themselves well for the annual championship in their respective zones.

The teams are yet to commence training for the 2020 Nawettan season due to covid-19 outbreak in the country that halted first and Second league competitions.

Meanwhile, major Nawettan centers used Nawettan to scout good players for annual super Nawettan competition.