Gambia: LK United Denies Reports of Training

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Latri Kunda United Football Club has denied reports that they were currently training amid the coronavirus pandemic in The Gambia.

In a press release sent to Pointsports Desk, the club described the report as false and misleading.

"The Management, Players and Coach staff of Latri Kunda United Football Club are law abiding citizens", they highlighted, saying LK United FC like any other league club seized training the moment government announced the state of public emergency which was followed up by a declaration made by the President of The Gambia Football Federation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.