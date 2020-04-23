Gambia: LK United Denies Reports of Training

Latri Kunda United Football Club has denied reports that they were currently training amid the coronavirus pandemic in The Gambia.

In a press release sent to Pointsports Desk, the club described the report as false and misleading.

"The Management, Players and Coach staff of Latri Kunda United Football Club are law abiding citizens", they highlighted, saying LK United FC like any other league club seized training the moment government announced the state of public emergency which was followed up by a declaration made by the President of The Gambia Football Federation.