Namibia: Shoprite Workers' Plight Continues

In July 2015 workers went on a nationwide strike after which the Shoprite Group hit 93 of them with a N$4,5 million "damages" lawsuit, which was later withdrawn.

Almost five years later, workers' wages and benefits have not improved. The current coronavirus pandemic has only further exposed their dire situation.

Working during an epidemic

Workers who interact with customers for hours on end are at an increased risk of contracting the virus. The retail giant has implemented preventative measures such as limiting the number of patrons inside the shop at a given time, sanitising hands on entry, and having sanitisers at every till.

Yet workers say this does not guarantee their safety.

Asked how the company was protecting workers, Babette Kamber of Shoprite's human resources office in Namibia, said staff is provided with protective gear, but workers say there is not enough for everybody.

Though wages have not increased, employees at the Shoprite Katutura branch were given vouchers of N$700 earlier this month for groceries and other essentials during the lockdown.

Wages

According to Shoprite workers, they are separated into two categories: full-time permanent employees and permanent part-timers.

Permanent part-timers (cashiers, shelf packers, and customer assistants) earn between N$300 and N$400 per week. Full-time permanent employees earn an average of N$2 000 a month, reaching N$3 000 in rare cases.

The journey from permanent part-time to full-time is not simple, explains one shelf packer who has been on an automatically renewed contract for over eight years.

"They can employ you in a permanent casual position for your entire life," said the worker.

Meanwhile, a backup manager can earn N$10 000, an administrative manager N$14 000, a branch manager N$17 000, and regional managers often earn N$25 000 per month.

The cost of living

Jacob Penda, the general secretary of the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau), has been negotiating with Shoprite for transport allowances for employees.

"Shoprite is one of the biggest employers in this country, with more than 21 shops, yet they don't give their employees a transport allowance or offer them transport - only in exceptional cases when they knock off really late," he said.

"If someone comes to work tired from walking, how do you expect them to be productive?" asked Penda, adding those who walk to work are also at risk of getting mugged.

One employee explained: "When you come to work late, you get a warning, but sometimes it's difficult to find transport during the morning rush."

While Nafau has negotiated for a change of shift times, the high cost of transport is still not considered.

A taxi ride from Greenwell to Grove Mall costs N$48, gobbling up a large chunk of a worker's salary.

Some workers resort to loan sharks to make ends meet, plunging them deeper into debt.

Employees tell all

"Working for Shoprite is not pleasant. You are treated badly, the working environment is not good," said a permanent part-timer earning N$3 000 a month.

As the sole breadwinner, he has to support his two children, four siblings, and parents.

"Sometimes I can't afford to pay for water or electricity," he says.

Another employee, who has been a till packer at the same Shoprite branch for more than a decade, earns N$400 a week.

He pays N$900 a month for a room in Wanaheda, and spends N$24 each day on a taxi to work.

Inevitably, he says, he has fallen into a debt trap.

"I sometimes take out loans because I can't manage. When my salary comes, it all goes to pay the loan and I am left with nothing," he says.

Besides the gap between permanent part-timers and full-time employees, there is also a stark difference between regular employees and managers.

"Managers get medical aid, transport, free food, lunch breaks and tea time, and they use company resources. We are always demanding transport or housing allowances, but we never succeed," says another employee.

Shoprite Holding Ltd has over 2 934 outlets in over 15 countries with more than 35 million people visiting their outlets each day, according to their website. In Namibia, the group has over 22 Shoprite stores, eight Checkers stores and 26 USaves. By the end of June 2019, they recorded a N$6,9 billion profit.

The company refused to comment when approached.

"We do not discuss contractual issues in the media," it said.

Penda says the union will continue fighting for housing and transport allowances after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.