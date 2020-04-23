Namibia: NPL Cuts Staff Salaries to Stay Afloat

22 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Premier League (NPL) has resolved to cut staff salaries by 25% in a desperate bid to salvage the league's daily operations.

NPL chairman Patrick Kauta said in a statement Monday that the league, which finds itself in a perilous financial situation after the main sponsor MTC pulled out, was forced to cut staff salaries to avoid administrative ruin.

"Due to precarious financial situation at the NPL, salaried employees' remuneration was reduced by 25 percent effective immediately until end of June 2020. We are compelled to adjust operations to ensure financial viability and protect the long term employment of staff," Kauta said.

The salary deductions will not affect medical aid or any staff member earning less than N$15,000 per month, he said adding that the decision is necessary for the health of the league and ensures that the important work of the league proceeds.

The Namibia Premier League has failed to kick off since the end of the 2018/19 season amid a power struggle between the league and the football mother body Namibia Football Association.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.