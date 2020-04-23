Cameroon: State Universities Payment of Research - Allowances Commences

Below is a press release from the Ministry of Higher Education

"In the furtherance of the application of the Very High Measures taken by the Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, aimed at supporting heuristic governance in State Universities for the implementation of fundamental and applied research likely to contribute to the emergence of Cameroon by the year 2035,

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education hereby informs Teachers-Researchers of the eight (8) State Universities that, following the disbursement of funds by the Minister of Finance, the payment through bank transfers of the allowance pertaining to the earmarked account for the modernization of academic research, instituted by the Head of State on 8th April 2009, corresponding to the first (1 st) quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, shall start on Thursday 23th April 2020, in banks where the accounts of the teachers concerned are domiciled and shall continue methodically according to the schedule agreed upon by the technical services of the Ministry of Finance.

As concerns the first (1st) quarter of 2020, over the counter payments, Teachers-Researchers who are regular beneficiaries of this allowance can go to the Accounting Office of the Earmarked Account located on the tenth (10th) floor of the Ministry of Higher Education as from Thursday, 30th April 2020 at 1:00 P.M. They should come along with their National Identity Cards; effective presence corresponding with the period of payment and their most recent Bank Account Details."

Yaounde, 22 April 2020

(s) Jacques FAME NDONGO