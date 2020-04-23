Cameroon: National, Labour Days Public - Celebrations Cancelled

23 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Following is a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

"The Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, informs the public that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to respect the social distancing measures prescribed by the Government of the Republic, The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, has decided to cancel the public celebrations of the 2020 editions of Labour Day and National Day."

Yaounde, 22 April 2020

(s) Ferdinand NGOH NGOH

Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.