Cameroon: National, Labour Days Public - Celebrations Cancelled

"The Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, informs the public that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to respect the social distancing measures prescribed by the Government of the Republic, The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, has decided to cancel the public celebrations of the 2020 editions of Labour Day and National Day."

Yaounde, 22 April 2020

(s) Ferdinand NGOH NGOH

Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic