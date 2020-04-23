Sudan: UNAMID Supports Sudanese Health Ministry in Combating COVID-19

El Fasher — The UN-AU joint Mission in Darfur (Unamid) has donated material to the Sudanese Ministry of Health as support in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As part of Unamid's continuous support to the Government of Sudan in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Unamid's Joint Special Representative /Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM) Jeremiah Mamabolo, gifted five serviceable 4x4 vehicles, four high-capacity power generators and a refrigerator container unit to the Federal Minister of Health, Dr Akram Ali Eltom on Wednesday," the mission said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the virtual handover ceremony, Mamabolo commended "the arduous efforts exerted by the Federal Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation [WHO], and the international community in fighting the pandemic".

He also praised the Sudanese doctors, nurses, and other health workers for their bravery and sacrifices to save lives.

"Today, as part of our joint partnership with the Government, Unamid is pleased to handover this gift to the Federal Ministry of Health, to enhance the Government of Sudan's preparedness in tackling the potential impact of Covid-19 on the population," he said.

"Against this backdrop, I would like to re-echo the Secretary General's appeal for cessation of hostilities and allow for collaborative effort as the world gears itself to fight this Covid-19 menace, and reiterate my call on all parties to the Sudan conflict to see reason to join the peace process in Juba for a comprehensive agreement that would foster genuine and speedy nation building."

JSR Mamabolo further extended his appreciation to the Government of Sudan for its continued efforts to respond to the needs of its citizens. He also commended the WHO and other UN Country Team members for their unfettered support to the national authorities in fulfilling its responsibilities towards the people of Sudan.

Minister of Health Akram El Tom commended Unamid's support to his Ministry and their effort to protect everyone in Sudan against the pandemic.

"Today's contribution from Unamid is another landmark in the Mission's endeavour to support us in protecting our population during these critical times when we are working in tandem with the international community to combat Covid-19," he stated.

"Unamid has worked in partnership with us at the federal level and at the state levels to support the Darfuri population over the years and during these difficult times. For that we are grateful," he added.

"We hope that today's contribution will be the start of the support we are getting from the AU-UN and other partners and that this support continues as our government continues to scale up its fight against COVID-19 and other epidemics such as Malaria in order to provide the healthcare standards our citizens deserve," El Tom concluded.

Earlier this month, the Mission handed over Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health's newly Covid-19 Isolation Centre established in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur.

