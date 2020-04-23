Somalia Extends Mogadishu Curfew Hours

The Somali government has extended the curfew hours that were imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Somalia's police chief, Gen Abdi Hassan Hijar, said that the curfew will be starting at 7 p.m. in the capital, Mogadishu, from 1st of the holy month of Ramadan, instead of the previous starting time of 8 p.m.

He also issued guidelines to reduce congestion in public transport vehicles with buses ordered to reduce their passengers by half. This means minibusses which usually carry 20 passengers will only be allowed to carry 10 passengers on each trip.

Gen Hijar also said restaurants in the capital will only be open between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.