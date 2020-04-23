Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Govt Increases Hazard Allowance for Health Workers

The Lagos State Government has approved an increment in the hazard allowance of all health workers in the state from the current N5,000 to N25,000 as from April.

This is due to the efforts of health workers and their roles as frontline officers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Announcing the increment, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service for the state said the state governor approved a 400 per cent (N20, 000) increment in the hazard allowance.

Mr Muri-Okunola said the increase in allowance is an "appreciation of health workers in the fight against COVID-19, as well as their daily exposure to hazardous situations."

Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, with 504 confirmed cases out of the 873 cases nationwide.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, health workers have been leading the fight against the infection, while some of them are exposed to the infection.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerian health workers expressed unhappiness over their dismal welfare packages and lack of personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said during his last press briefing that some health workers have tested positive to COVID-19 infection and have been isolated and undergoing treatment.

As of Thursday, Lagos had 504 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 107 discharged cases, and 16 deaths.

Mr Muri-Okunola said that the health workers are expected to reciprocate the gesture of the state government with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards their duties.