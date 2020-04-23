Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Govt Increases Hazard Allowance for Health Workers

23 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Government has approved an increment in the hazard allowance of all health workers in the state from the current N5,000 to N25,000 as from April.

This is due to the efforts of health workers and their roles as frontline officers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Announcing the increment, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service for the state said the state governor approved a 400 per cent (N20, 000) increment in the hazard allowance.

Mr Muri-Okunola said the increase in allowance is an "appreciation of health workers in the fight against COVID-19, as well as their daily exposure to hazardous situations."

Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, with 504 confirmed cases out of the 873 cases nationwide.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, health workers have been leading the fight against the infection, while some of them are exposed to the infection.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerian health workers expressed unhappiness over their dismal welfare packages and lack of personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said during his last press briefing that some health workers have tested positive to COVID-19 infection and have been isolated and undergoing treatment.

As of Thursday, Lagos had 504 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 107 discharged cases, and 16 deaths.

Mr Muri-Okunola said that the health workers are expected to reciprocate the gesture of the state government with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards their duties.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.