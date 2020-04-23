Zimbabwe: Zim's Latest COVID-19 Victim Mother to Ex-Minister Nguni, Questions Over Death in Private Hospital

22 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Zimbabwe's latest Covid-19 death victim was 82-year-old mother to Zanu PF politician and ex-minister Sylvester Nguni.

Nguni is former Minister of State in then Vice President Joice Mujuru's office.

Writing on Twitter Wednesday, exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo revealed the information.

Moyo, despite being out of government for over two years, has become a reliable source of government corridor information.

"This #Covid19 case from a rural community is sad with serious and far reaching implications. The victim from Mhondoro was mother to Sylvester Nguni, former minister of state in former VP Joice Mujuru's office and stepmother to former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, commissioner Goodson Nguni!"\

Nguni's mother died at West End Hospital in Harare Wednesday morning leaving the public with questions as to why she had been admitted at a hospital that has not been designated for Covid-19 cases.

Harare lawyer and MDC Alliance politician Fadzayi Mahere wrote on Twitter: "1. Why was this patient at a private hospital? 2. Did the healthworkers know that they were exposed? 3. Did the health workers have PPE? 4. Who infected this person?"

Reached for comment on the issue, permanent secretary in the health ministry Agnes Mahomva said there will be an update after all procedures have been followed.

"We will give you details as soon as proper procedures have been completed," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

