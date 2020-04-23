Namibia: Air Namibia to Delay Staff Salaries

Air Namibia has announced it will delay the payment of April salaries, citing critical cash flow problems.

The company's acting CEO, Elia Erastus, confirmed to The Namibian that the airline will not be able to pay the salaries of its 700 employees on time. He said salaries for April are anticipated to be delayed by a week.

"Yes, salary payments for this month will be paid late and not as per the normal paydate (the 25th of each month). This payment is anticipated to be a week late," Erastus said. He said the airline will continue engaging employees and stakeholders on the way forward.

"The situation is not sustainable to any of us, including the shareholder."

According to Erastus, employees are aware of the situation and were informed last month to make arrangements with creditors.

The airline is currently operating on a skeleton staff component of 450 people.

Erastus says they are expecting their shareholder to come to their rescue.

The effect of the temporary suspension of airline routes as a result of COVID-19 has been one of the main contributors to the airline's cashflow troubles, he says.

Erustus said the airline's business continuity plan is firm and ready to restart once conditions normalise.

"Our restart plan will be aggressive towards market performance . . . We remain optimistic that we will be victorious as a team and become the airline of choice for SADC," Erastus said.

He expressed optimism about the future of the airline and promised to communicate new developments.