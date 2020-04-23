Liberia: Sophie Community Residents Debunk Claims of Harassment At the Hands of VP Howard-Taylor's Security Detail

23 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Leadership of the Sophie Community in Congo Town, has responded to what they described "wrong information" about Vice President Jewel Howard -Taylor and her security details by some individuals claiming to be residents of the community.

Some individuals last week in some daily publications accused the security detail of the Vice President of harassing peaceful residents during the ongoing state of emergency.

Mr. Sekou Seh, Chairman of the umbrella organization of the Sophie Community in an interview with FrontPageAfrica said, at no time has there been any complaint brought to the organization's attention against members of VP Taylor security detail since the Vice President's two-year stay in the community.

Speaking on behalf of the Community, Mr. Seh rendered apologies to the VP and her security details for the misinformation in the media. "We want to apologize for this misinformation against the Vice President and her security detail as the publishing of such is actually malicious and unfortunate."

In similar rebuttal, Mr. Jeff Oldpa Zukpo, who is a bloc leader, maintained that he is yet to receive complaint from any resident of the community complaining of security harassment.

He said he was surprised to have read in the media about VP security harassing residents of the community. "Before the Vice President moved here, we had experienced problems with armed robbery and other lawless acts especially with drug addicted young boys; but her presence here has brought us great relief."

At the same time the Sophie Community Chairman is warning residents of the community to observe the regulations laid down by health authorities in respect to the state of emergency as declared by the President, because according to him, no one is above the law.

He revealed that the individuals who had gone to the media to publish the misinformation have since expressed remorse and have sought forgiveness from the community.

Two media institutions, FrontPageAfrica and KMTV, recently quoted some residents of the Sophie Community as alleging that the VP's Security detail was fond of constantly harassing and intimidating peaceful residents since the declaration of the state of emergency.

It can be recalled that Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, recently rallied residents at her Sophie Community Residence against COVID-19. During the tour of the Community, VP Howard-Taylor reechoed calls by His Excellency, President George M. Weah, for the active involvement of every government official in the fight against COVID-19, which continues to hugely devastate the entire world.

The awareness campaign in the Sophie Community by the VP featured the distribution of several automatic Liberian made hand washing containers with volumes of bleaches to several public institutions, including the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Congo Town.

She also distributed bags of rice, mini-hand washing buckets with faucets, hand sanitizers produced by the School of Pharmacy at the UL and containers of Clorox, among others.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

