Liberia: Bong County Superintendent, County Health Officer Differ Over 'Six Suspected COVID-19 Cases'

22 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — Esther Walker, superintendent of Bong County, says there are six suspected cases of coronavirus in the county. Superintendent Walker said specimens have been collected and taken to Monrovia for test and the results are expected next week.

Superintendent Walker said the suspected cases are linked to residents of Bong Mines in Fuamah District, who recently passed off and we're buried in a nearby town named Kpateh's town in Bong Mines.

Superintendent Walker, however, didn't give the current locations of those suspected to have come in contact with those suspected but said health workers are currently carrying out contact tracing.

Bong County Health Officer Adolphus Yeah speaking to FrontPage Africa said the superintendent is not authorized to announce any case related to coronavirus in the county.

He denied that there are "six suspected cases" in the county as announced by Superintendent Walker.

