Liberia: Sinoe Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea Confirmed Positive for COVID-19

Monrovia — The Superintendent of Sinoe County has been tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first case in the county. This was confirmed to FrontPageAfrica his communication officer, Matthew Deljay.

According to Deljay, the Superintendent has been asked to self-quarantine in his home since there is no facility in the county to facilitate his quarantine. His family have also been asked to stay in isolation.

The communication officer, two security guards, his special assistant, a cleaner and his receptionist have also been asked to self-quarantine.

There has been no test conducted on his wife and others who had come into close contact with him so far.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered from Deljay that Superintendent Lee had returned from Monrovia to the county on April 7. He had come to the capital to receive COVID-19 preventive materials for distribution in the county.

While at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on March 30 to receive the materials, according to Deljay, there were several other Superintendents including that of Bong, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Nimba, Montserrad Counties, amongst others.

During his stay in Monrovia, he slept at his home in Chicken Soup Factory, FrontPageAfrica further gathered.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered that while on his way to Sinoe, Superintendent Lee and his team spent a night in separate hotels in Buchanan. They made a stop in a Gios Town in Grand Bassa County when vehicle had a breakdown on the way to Rivercess County.