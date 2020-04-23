Liberia: Sinoe Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea Confirmed Positive for COVID-19

22 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Superintendent of Sinoe County has been tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first case in the county. This was confirmed to FrontPageAfrica his communication officer, Matthew Deljay.

According to Deljay, the Superintendent has been asked to self-quarantine in his home since there is no facility in the county to facilitate his quarantine. His family have also been asked to stay in isolation.

The communication officer, two security guards, his special assistant, a cleaner and his receptionist have also been asked to self-quarantine.

There has been no test conducted on his wife and others who had come into close contact with him so far.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered from Deljay that Superintendent Lee had returned from Monrovia to the county on April 7. He had come to the capital to receive COVID-19 preventive materials for distribution in the county.

While at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on March 30 to receive the materials, according to Deljay, there were several other Superintendents including that of Bong, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Nimba, Montserrad Counties, amongst others.

During his stay in Monrovia, he slept at his home in Chicken Soup Factory, FrontPageAfrica further gathered.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered that while on his way to Sinoe, Superintendent Lee and his team spent a night in separate hotels in Buchanan. They made a stop in a Gios Town in Grand Bassa County when vehicle had a breakdown on the way to Rivercess County.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.