West Africa: ECOWAS Leaders Hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually to Combat COVID-19 in the Region

22 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Abuja — The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be holding an Extraordinary Session through videoconference tomorrow April 23, 2020, scheduled to Start at 10:00am Universal Time.

The Heads of State will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region. Preceding this Extraordinary Summit, the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks from the Region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on April 21, 2020 on the COVID-19 situation.

To address the COVID-19 Situation in the Region, ECOWAS had immediately made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.

As of April 20, 2020, according to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) data, the 15 Member States have recorded 5,474 confirmed cases, 1,567 recovered, 140 deaths, and 3,767 active cases. ECOWAS reaffirms its solidarity with Member States and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick.

