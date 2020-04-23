Liberia: UNDP Gives Anti-Coronavirus Materials, Communication Software

press release

Monrovia — The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has donated a consignment of anti-coronavirus materials and communication software to the Government of Liberia through the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC).

Making the donation Tuesday 21, April 2020 on the compound of the UN office in Liberia, UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Pa. Lamin said his Agency was concerned about the growing threats of the coronavirus disease which is currently affecting the world including Liberia.

Dr. Beyai lauded the efforts of the Government and the Liberian people for the steps taken to mitigate the situation, urging the population to continue to stick to those health protocols.

He called on those still denying the existence of the virus to stop, adding, that being in denial will only make things worse for the country, mainly poor families.

The spread of COVID-19 is just not a health crisis but one that is social, economic and political. According to the UNDP Resident Representative, the pandemic is one that has crashed systems and peoples least able to cope and will leave deep scars.

He pledged UNDP's commitment to ensuring that Liberia responds, and recovers through specific and urgent actions that focus on the most vulnerable groups, an eye to the future and strengthening institutions across all sectors.

"UNDP's support will aim at making progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of leaving no one behind, by being equitable and inclusive," Beyai stressed.

For his part, the Project Coordinator of the UNDP's COVID-19 Response Team, Robert Dorliae, said, the consignment included 250 cartoons of Clorax, 500 hand washing buckets and 300 Zoom licenses.

The preventive materials are for health teams in five (5) counties; Nimba, Lofa, Grand Kru, Grand Cape Mount, and Grand Gedeh.

The licenses are to be used to enhance the Government's communication arm and boost social distancing during the COVID-19 period and beyond.

Beneficiaries include the President's office through the Ministry of State and 300 Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) across the country.

The software will be used for video conferences with international partners, diplomats, cabinet discussions/meetings and for webinars.

Each license can host up to 500 people/participants. The Head of UNDP ICT unit will provide training on the use of the software.

Mr. Dorlaie further stated that there was more substantive programmatic support to follow to address some of the urgent needs that the Government will be faced with during this health emergency.

Meanwhile, the head of the Government of Liberia COVID-19 Taskforce and Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) of Liberia, Mary Broh has lauded the UNDP for the donation.

Receiving the items, Madam Broh promised that the items will be used for its intended purposes.

"We are pleased to thank the UNDP for their contribution. You are Liberia's true friend and partner and we are going to use these items for the intended purpose," she stated.

The GSA Boss further stated that the Government and the COVID-19 Response Team will do all it can to cover the entire country at least to enforce Government's State of Emergency (SEA).

"We are doing everything possible to cover the entire country, with the level of support we are receiving, there is a need for us to go in all of those counties to see how best we can implement Government's mandate," she stated.

The entire package is worth over US$10,000.

