Sudan: RSF Distributes Sterilizers and Protective Materials to Combat Corona Pandemic

22 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Medical Division of the Rapid Support Forces Preventive Medicine Department, in context of its health campaign in Red Sea state, distributed a sanitizers, masks, detergents, protective clothing for doctors, and water containers for hands washing to the health isolation centers, the hospital, the State's headquarter, the Customs Authority and markets to combat corona virus pandemic.

The Director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine at the Ministry of Health in the Red Sea, Dr. Youssif Mohamed Saeed, praised the support of the RSF in the state.

He noted that the support provided by the RSF through its campaign in the Red Sea state indicates unity of Sudanese people to combat the pandemic of corona virus.

On his part, the coordinator of the isolation centers in the Red Sea state, Dr. Mohamed Khair Mohamed Abu Zaid, considered the support of the RSF to the isolation centers with assistive devices helps to prevent the pandemic from reaching the state, affirming the preparation of three fully equipped isolation centers.

