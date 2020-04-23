Sudan: Sovereign and Ministers Councils Approve Number of Draft Laws

Khartoum — The Sovereign and Ministers Councils held, today's evening, a joint meeting at the Republican Palace entirely devoted to legislation and laws.

The meeting discussed a number of bills and approved number of them, while meetings will continue in this regard to discuss and approve the remaining number of laws.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih noted in press statements following the meeting, that the joint meeting has approved the amended draft customs law for the year 2020, where the amendments have increased penalties, cancelled the article of settlement and the settlement authority granted to the Public Prosecutor.

The meeting also approved draft of the criminal law with amendments for the year 2020 which have cancelled the condition of ownership to confiscate the carriers or vehicles used in smuggling.

Faisal added that the joint meeting discussed the law of dealing in foreign currencies, gold, precious metals and gemstones, and approved the part relating to gold, precious metals and gemstones. The law set prison terms with the fine for illegal dealing in these minerals, indicating that the meeting postponed approval to the part related to foreign exchange until receiving notes from the Central Bank of Sudan and other observations from the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of Culture and Information stated that the meeting also approved the law of various amendments by unifying the environmental councils by which in accordance the councils stipulated in the Environmental Protection Law of 2001 were resolved, the law to combat desertification for the year 2009, and the Biosafety Law of 2010 , where the amendment has resolved the councils and its general secretaries formed in accordance to these laws, and to devolve its properties to the supreme council for environment and natural resources that will be formed under this law.

Faisal pointed out that the joint meeting of the sovereign Council and the council of Ministers approved a draft law that canceled the law of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, reserved its primary law giving the Cabinet the right to form a steering committee that can propose a special law for the society.

The meeting has also approved the amendment for the law to combat human trafficking, ruling the increase of the penalties in this regard.

The meeting also amended the law to dismantle the regime of the 30 th of June, approving the laws of the Supreme Council for Hajj and Umrah,, a draft law to cancel the laws of Council for Call and Endowments, and the devolution of properties of the canceled councils to the Ministry of Religion Affairs and Endowment.

The Information and Culture Minister noted that the joint meeting has appreciated the role played by the Empowerment Removal Committee at this stage, explaining that the meeting also discussed the steps made by the Ministry of Health to combat the corona pandemic, deciding the formation of a joint room to review the issue of curfew permissions, and to receive calls on a hotline for doctors who subjected to any inconveniences during the performance of their work or being arrested, pointing out that the joint meeting has reiterated appreciation for the role played by the medical and health cadres during this circumstances.